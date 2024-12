Crash Blocks State Highway 1, Hikurangi - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1 near Hikurangi.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 11.39am and thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

The crash has blocked State Highway 1 in both directions and motorists are advised to take another route.

The road is expected to be closed for the next two hours.

There is a diversion in place for northbound traffic only between Jordan Valley Road and Apotu Road.

