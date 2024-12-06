Serious Crash, Sockburn - Canterbury
Friday, 6 December 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Road,
Sockburn.
Police were called about
2.35pm.
Initial indications are there have been
serious injuries.
The road will be closed, with
diversions in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
