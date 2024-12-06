Jingle Jingle, Some Changes To Kerbside Christmas And New Year Collections

Rubbish and recycling collection days look different this year, with half of the week’s collections being one day later.

These changes begin on Wednesday 25 December, with normal collections resuming on Monday 6 January 2025.

If your usual kerbside collection day is Monday or Tuesday, there are no changes. If you usually put your bins out on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, put them out one day later by 7am.

So don't forget:

Wednesday, put your bins out on Thursday.

Thursday, put your bins out on Friday.

Friday, put your bins out on Saturday.

“These changes ensure our kerbside contractors have Christmas and New Year’s Day off to spend with loved ones, which is important for their wellbeing,” said Hamilton City Council Resource Recovery Operations Manager Trent Fowles.

“Following the recycling right rules makes a big difference to both our kerbside contractors and the team who sort through Hamilton’s recycling by hand.

"When it comes to correctly recycling wrapping paper, try the “scrunch test”. If the wrapping paper springs back when you release your hand, it’s not recyclable. If it stays scrunched up, it’s recyclable," Fowles said.

Not sure which bin an item goes in? Simply type the item into the bin sorter tool on fightthelandfill.co.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

No fuss festive fun

Christmas is a great time to spend with family and friends. A fun family activity is to make DIY gifts like play dough, homemade treats and gift tags, said Fowles.

"If you’re still struggling for last minute Christmas ideas, check out the city’s op shops. They have a range of second-hand goods and are a great low-cost option for gifts."

If you have excess waste, green waste, recycling or items to donate, check out the operating times for the following facilities:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre

25 December: closed

26 December: 9am – 4pm

1 January: closed

2 January: 9am – 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre – Wickham Street

25 December: closed

1 January: closed

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store

25 December: closed

26 December: 9am – 4pm

1 January: closed

2 January: 9am – 4pm

© Scoop Media

