Prohibited And Restricted Fire Seasons For Tairāwhiti From Saturday

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for parts of Tairāwhiti from 8am on Saturday 7 December 2024, until further notice.

Tairāwhiti District Manager Peter Clark says the Kōpūtūtea Zone (the Gisborne City and Poverty Bay Basin including Manutuke, Patutahi and Ngatapa) will move to a prohibited fire season from Saturday morning.

"During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control," Peter Clark says.

The remainder of the Tairāwhiti District is moving to a restricted fire season also effective from 8am on Saturday 7 December 2024, until further notice. The zones moving to a restricted fire season are Whangaōkena, Tairāwhiti ki te Raki, Tairāwhiti ki te Tonga and Kopuaroa.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire will need to obtain a permit, which you can apply for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

"We’ve had less rainfall than average and the temperatures are warming up, creating a high to very high fire risk across Tairāwhiti," Peter Clark says,

"These warm dry conditions are expected to continue and with the increasing number of vegetation fires we’re having, it is time to change.

"Go to checkitsalright.nz and enter your address to find out what fire season you are in, and if you are allowed to light an open-air fire, what conditions you must meet to light one."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Hāngī fires and other cultural cooking fires are allowed in a restricted season, but I urge people to keep them as small as possible (2m x 2m maximum) during this period of high fire risk."

"I urge everyone to think very carefully before they plan any kind of fire or apply for a fire permit. Put off burning if you can.

"Our job is to protect people, property and the environment and placing these restrictions will give us greater control over burning in our District."

See the map below for the Tairāwhiti fire zones.

