Aoraki Mount Cook Search, Day Five – Afternoon Update

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:

Due to a favourable break in the weather, a helicopter was deployed today as part of the search for the three climbers missing on Aoraki Mount Cook.

The search for the men commenced on Monday, following a report that they were overdue.

For most of the week, searchers have been hampered by dangerous weather.

Today, the helicopter crew discovered further climbing-related items on the mountain. They found a top and energy gels.

Earlier this week we located a jacket and an ice axe.

All of these objects were retrieved by a crew operating from the helicopter.

While we cannot confirm that the objects belong to the men, we believe they do.

This afternoon, a two-person drone team was deployed by helicopter to a safe area. Based on the footage from the drone, we can see evidence of where the climbers had begun to traverse the slopes beneath Zurbriggen Ridge.

This evidence includes footprints and the items we have retrieved.

It’s now five days since the trio was reported overdue.

After reviewing the number of days the climbers have been missing, no communication, the items we have retrieved, and our reconnaissance today, we do not believe the men have survived.

We believe they have taken a fall.

This is certainly not the news we wanted to share today.

First and foremost, we’re thinking of the men’s families in the United States and Canada.

We have spoken to them today and, as you’d expect, it’s not the phone call they wanted to receive.

I’m devasted for them - the entire search team wanted a positive result.

Police is now following a process to formally suspend our active search.

However, we remain poised to reactivate our search if we receive fresh information or credible reports of sightings - especially from the climbing community.

In terms of any recovery operation, its feasibility will be carefully considered and managed.

I know that finding the men will be what the family wants and deserves.

Police has now formally advised the Coroner of our belief that the climbers did not survive a fall.

I would like to thank the teams who have given their all to this search.

We all wanted this operation to be a success.

