The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui response 6 December 2024
- The crew of the ocean going tug and barge contracted to recover the fuel from HMNZS Manawanui, are reporting moderate seas as they make way towards Apia, Samoa.
- Although the passage to Samoa is being impacted by weather, the tug and barge are approximately halfway to Apia and the salvors anticipate fuel recovery to commence this month.
- This was one of the number of updates Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, gave at yesterday’s meeting of the Samoan Government’s Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC).
- MPAC is made up of representatives from key Samoan government ministries such as Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Environment, along with Science and Research. They meet twice a week to monitor progress and address challenges relating to the HMNZS Manawanui response.
- MPAC also receives advice from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) – a 26 country inter-governmental organisation charged with ensuring the protection and sustainable development of the region’s natural resources.
- “MPAC is an important forum that the New Zealand Defence Force provides advice to on strategic and operational matters,” said Commodore Brown. “It also hears reports from Samoan authorities and others which then allows the Advisory Committee to make report back to their government with informed recommendations for approval.”
- The members of MPAC currently have a significant leadership and decision making role in the safe and effective removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui, which grounded and sank two months ago on the south west coast of Upolu.
- “The Samoan Government and its people did not anticipate this incident with our ship,” said Commodore Brown. “But the job of mitigating the impact of it is made much easier through the collegial efforts of the MPAC membership and the advisors to it. Myself and the NZDF are thankful for this.”