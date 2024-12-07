Fatal Crash, Utiku
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise three people have died following a
crash on State Highway 1, Utiku this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene
just after 8:10am.
Two other people have been
transported to Wellington Hospital with critical
injuries.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
