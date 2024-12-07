Fatal Crash, SH32, Tihoi
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 6:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 32, Tihoi this morning.
Emergency
services were called to the crash involving a motorcycle at
around 10:20am.
The Serious Crash Unit has completed a
scene examination and the road is now
open.
