Situation Update H7N6 Bird Flu Detection Otago – 07 December 2024

MPI's chief veterinary officer, Dr Mary van Andel:

Testing and monitoring shows high pathogenic avian influenza remains confined to a single Mainland Poultry property, Hillgrove, in Otago.

An unconnected small farm near Dunedin that underwent testing during the week has been confirmed free of HPAI.

Continued monitoring and preliminary test results show no infection on 5 other Mainland Poultry properties linked to the Hillgrove farm, where depopulation is continuing.

As expected, a third shed on the Hillgrove property has tested positive for HPAI and its 40,000 chickens will be depopulated in the coming days.

A fourth shed, with 40,000 chickens, is yet to test positive but we are planning to depopulate it as it is highly likely to be infected.

The total number of chickens depopulated from the four sheds will be 160,000 birds. The farm remains under strict biosecurity lockdown.

There have been no reports of sick poultry elsewhere in the country.

There remains no risk to eggs and chicken supply in New Zealand given the size of the national flock, nor any issues for food safety and human health.

