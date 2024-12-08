Christchurch Akaroa Road Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Sunday, 8 December 2024, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Akaroa Road/State Highway 75, Little River
is closed following a crash.
The single vehicle crash
near Puaha Road was reported just before
6:20am.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more