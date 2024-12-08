Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bridge Hill Fire Update #13

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

High winds at the Bridge Hill fire have not caused any breakouts on Sunday.

Incident Commander Colin Russell says there were a few small flareups, but crews were able to deal with them.

"It’s been a good team effort from everyone involved today and we’ve quickly got on top of any flareups we have seen," he says.

The wind has created dust storms across the fire ground due to the lack of vegetation.

Colin Russell says this has reduced visibility for motorists on SH73.

"We’d urge everyone to take extra care when driving on the road, as they have been doing since the road was reopened with traffic restrictions."

The wind is predicted to strengthen overnight. Fire and Emergency will have a drone team and ground crews on site to monitor the perimeter of the fire for hotspots.

"If we make it through tonight with no significant breakouts then we are hoping to reduce the number of resources on the fire ground tomorrow," Colin Russell says.

"It’s been a big effort from all our brigades in the area and we thank them again for their effort."

Bridge Hill fire update #12

The fire at Bridge Hill is largely controlled, but firefighters will be on high alert as the wind picks up through the day.

There has been no growth in the fire beyond its existing boundaries overnight. It remains at 980 hectares.

No helicopters are flying due to the wind, but there are 97 personnel on the ground.

Incident Commander Colin Russell says the fire behaviour remains relatively benign, with good progress made in eliminating hotspots.

"This will continue today, conditions permitting.

"The risk over the next 24 hours will be largely dependent on the high winds and forecast rain."

The weather conditions may also make driving conditions dangerous.

Colin Russell says they will be continuing to assess the road conditions.

"Strong wind warnings have been issued for the Canterbury High Country with northwest gusts of up to 150kmh possible.

"This could have an impact on driving activity and we will be working with Waka Kotahi to provide any updates on possible closures on SH73."

