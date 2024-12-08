Police Responding To Dirt Bikes In Counties Manukau

Police are following a large group of dirt bikes driving dangerously around the Counties Manukau area this afternoon.

Inspector Kerry Watson says a number of resources have been deployed in response to the group, including the Police Eagle helicopter.

“We do not want to put the public at risk or put the riders at any more risk than they’re putting themselves in, however there is a significant Police response, and we will be taking action when we can do so safely.”

Inspector Watson said the group has been seen running red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road and breaking the speed limit.

“This is not only concerning, but it’s putting other road users and members of the public at extreme risk of harm. Most of the riders are not wearing appropriate gear and if something goes wrong, someone could easily lose their life.”

Police have made five arrests so far, and expect to make further arrests, Inspector Watson says.

“Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t, or ride in an anti-social manner, we will do everything in our power to identify you and take enforcement action.”

That could include seizure or impounding of the bike, Inspector Watson says.

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060876126.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

