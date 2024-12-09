Large Fire Near West Melton Update #4

Firefighters have worked through the night to keep the large vegetation fire north of West Melton from reaching any homes.

Up to 14 crews with trucks, tankers and heavy machinery were able to keep the fire from reaching any houses.

Approximately 50 homes were evacuated shortly after the fire started around 9pm. They were able to return home around 4am, but were told to be prepared to leave again at short notice if required.

The fire is currently estimated to be approximately 100 hectares in size, although this estimate will be refined at first light.

Four helicopters will be in operation this morning to assist ground crews in containing the fire.

People are advised to continue to avoid the area this morning as there will be a large Fire and Emergency presence.

There may be smoke in the area around houses. If people are impacted by smoke, they should remember to:

- Keep windows and doors shut.

- Switch air conditioning to ‘recirculate’, or turn it off.

- Air out their house when the smoke clears.

- Look out for children, older people, and others at risk.

- Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

For health advice contact your GP or call Healthline free, anytime 24x7 on 0800 611 116.

Large fire near West Melton update #3

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are continuing to work to contain the large vegetation fire near West Melton.

There are 14 trucks, tankers and support vehicles at the scene.

No further evacuations have been made.

This will the final update via media release until the morning, but there will be further updates on the Fire and Emergency Canterbury District Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/FENZCanterburyDistrict/

Large fire near West Melton update #2

Evacuations are underway east of Thompsons Rd to McKays Rd due to the large vegetation fire in the area.

Evacuees can go to West Melton Community Centre.

People should continue to avoid the area while our crews work.

Firefighters responding to large vegetation fire near West Melton

Firefighters are responding to a large vegetation fire near West Melton, Canterbury.

The fire was first reported around 9pm on Sunday. At 10pm, 10 trucks are on the scene at the end of Thompsons Rd.

The fire is approximately 1km x 1km, with high winds in the area.

A caravan carpark has been evacuated in The Willows area.

