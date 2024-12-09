Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work Starts On Accessible, Sensory Play Area For Hanmer Springs

Monday, 9 December 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Work has started on an accessible, sensory play area at Brooke Dawson Park in Hanmer Springs, with a similar play area for Chisholm Reserve scheduled to get underway.

The accessible and interactive sensory play areas are in response to feedback from the community for a playground that would engage children in a fun and stimulating way with elements that are accessible for children with disabilities, Hurunui District Council Chief Strategy and Community officer Judith Batchelor says.

Stage 1 works at Brooke Dawson Park feature the accessible play area, featuring a ‘free-fall’, natural playground with bounce bark and natural wood adventure equipment that will be located next to the sensory playground.

Stage 2 will the installation of sensory play equipment adjacent to the accessible area. Delivery of the three final components for this is expected before Christmas.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $67,601.60 and has been budgeted for in the Long Term Plan, with funding coming from the sale of Council-owned property at 44 Jollies Pass Road.

“The giant chimes, bongos and musical flowers at Brooke Dawson Park are designed to stimulate multiple senses with their tactile surfaces, bright colours and interesting sounds. These tools not only promote creativity but also support developmental skills and social connections through shared play,” Batchelor says.

Similar sensory elements will be added to Chisholm Reserve, with an extra $8,000 plus GST of contestable funding being approved by the Hanmer Springs Community Board for a shade sale to provide protection to children while using the play equipment. The three sensory elements, comprising Musical Flowers, a Play Panel and Chimes, along with a limechip track, will cost $20,000 and has been budgeted for in the Long Term Plan.

