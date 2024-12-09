MainPower Amberley Pool Offers Safe Boating Programme To Families

Hurunui District Council pool staff have jumped in with both feet to deliver a practical boating and water-safety programme to families in the district.

MainPower Amberley Pool supervisor Anne Frankland, swim teachers and the pool’s lifeguards all took the plunge at a training day with Coastguard NZ’s Safe Boating Programme Manager Sarah Psaila.

Frankland said it was important to be able to offer the Safe Boating programme in the Hurunui, with its many rivers, lakes and coastline, to families. The course is already being delivered to 8-12 year olds but Frankland believes it’s vital for all ages to know what to do when out on watercraft – from kayakers to Optimists.

“Getting out on the water and throwing on a life jacket is not enough. You have to know what to do if you get flipped out, how to keep yourself safe if you can’t get back into the boat,” Frankland said.

Psaila said the programme offers practical boating and water safety experience, “regardless of confidence level”, covering water survival techniques, safety equipment usage, communication importance and personal safety responsibility.

An inflatable boat and about 30 life jackets have been made available from Coastguard NZ for the training, which will take place in the pool. The one hour programme will be offered throughout January to families at $50 per family to cover costs.

“It’s good to be prepared for what could happen if you suddenly find yourself in cold water so you know how to stay safe and keep your family safe until help comes. We offer this programme in a safe environment so people can practice and feel confident,” Frankland said.

To find out more about the Safe Boating Programme, get in touch with the MainPower Amberley Pool, or see https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/recreation/mainpower-amberley-swimming-pool and www.boatingeducation.org.nz/safety

