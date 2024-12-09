Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Officers Assaulted At Checkpoint, Dunedin

Monday, 9 December 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men have been arrested after three Police officers were assaulted at a checkpoint in Dunedin yesterday, Sunday 8 December.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm, on Brighton Road, Green Island, where Police were carrying out breath screening tests. After evading the checkpoint and refusing the roadside test, the driver of a vehicle allegedly refused to accompany the officer for an evidential test. As he began arguing with the officer, the second occupant of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and joined in.

A subsequent altercation resulted in one officer suffering an injured shoulder, and two others receiving moderate head injuries. Three officers came to assist, and Tasers were deployed on both men, who were subsequently arrested at the scene.

All three officers have been assessed by medical staff and will be off work for a while.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, while a 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, failing to accompany an officer, and refusing an officer’s request to give blood.

“This was a violent assault on three officers who were doing their job by making sure drivers were in a safe state to be behind the wheel,” says Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen.

“Attacking anyone, let alone a Police officer doing their job, is appalling. This was a volatile and violent situation and I’m so proud of the actions the officers and incredibly grateful that their injuries weren’t worse.

"At the heart of this is a driver not wanting to deal with the consequences of his actions. If you make the choice to drink before you drive, that’s on you – don’t be surprised when we apprehend you and enforce the law".

Both men are scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday 9th December 2024.

