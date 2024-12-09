Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2023 Census Counts Nearly 99 Percent Of The Population

Monday, 9 December 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Post-enumeration Survey (PES) results show that the 2023 Census of Population and Dwellings counted 98.9 percent of the population usually living in Aotearoa New Zealand, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

This is the highest coverage rate achieved by a New Zealand census since coverage was first measured in 1996.

“The Post-enumeration Survey provides an independent measure of census coverage,” general manager of Statistical Delivery – Population and Housing Sean Broughton said.

“The results show that through a combination of 2023 Census forms and the inclusion of administrative data collected by other agencies, an overall coverage rate of nearly 99 percent was achieved.”

