Arrests, Impounds As Police Disrupt Dirt Bike Ride

Monday, 9 December 2024, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police operation made more than a dozen arrests, and impounded vehicles, as a convoy of dirt bike riders were disrupted in Auckland.

Initial reports about the bikes, and dangerous driving behaviour, were made to Police at around 2.30pm in the Ōtara area.

Counties Manukau District Prevention Manager Inspector Mark Chivers says a number of resources were deployed to monitor the riders.

“It was very clear their behaviour was putting the wider community at risk, with bikes exceeding the speed limit, running red lights and riding dangerously,” he says.

“The Police Eagle helicopter deployed, along with numerous units on the ground to monitor the group moving north into Auckland City district.”

Police monitored the group breaking up into smaller groups. In total the group travelled around 70 kilometres through parts of Auckland.

“Our staff took swift action once it was safe to do so,” Inspector Chivers says.

Most of the group had dispersed by 4.30pm.

Overall, 16 people, including two young people, were arrested for a variety of driving offences.

Inspector Chivers says Police made one arrest, a 33-year-old man, for displaying gang insignia on a bike.

“As part of our overall response, 12 bikes were seized, along with two cars and one quad bike.

“It’s a pleasing outcome, and as we have shown in the past, we take this offending seriously.”

Police will continue to employ disruption and enforcement methods to these groups.

Inspector Chivers says: “There is no doubt that the action taken yesterday afternoon disrupted this group from continuing to create further risk and disruption.

“We are very aware of the danger and frustration their behaviour imposes on people who are just going about their day and using the roading network.

“People should not have to be subjected to the dangerous and selfish behaviour.”

Inspector Chivers says Police acknowledge those members of the public who were quick to report the illegal activity taking place.

