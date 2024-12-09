Burglar Gets A Shock Over Copper Theft

A man who allegedly attempted to steal copper from a vacant Henderson property has instead wound up in hospital after suffering an electrical shock.

At about 11.20pm, Police received a call regarding a man who had been injured and was trapped under a house on Meadowcroft Way.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says it appears the man was in the process of stealing copper piping when he has been electrocuted after touching a live wire.

“Fire and Emergency NZ has attended and made the scene safe so the male could be rescued and transported to hospital immediately.

“Thankfully, he suffered moderate injuries but it could have been much worse,” he says.

“This was a very lucky outcome, and we’re pleased that not only will the man recover, but he will be held to account for his actions.”

A 42-year-old man will be charged with burglary and appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

