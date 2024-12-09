Wairoa River Mouth Monitoring Cameras Now Installed

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council contractors and staff have now installed two cameras to monitor the Wairoa River mouth.

Camera being installed at the wastewater treatment plant. (Photo/Supplied)

The cameras are positioned to the north and south of the river mouth to provide maximum coverage of the potential areas that the mouth opening could travel or move to. The cameras will take hourly pictures of the river mouth that will feed back to the Regional Council’s monitoring centre. The frequency of photos will be increased during weather events.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Cr Di Roadley says: “We are pleased to get these cameras up, and get them up earlier than planned. These cameras will now be part of our region-wide river level monitoring during weather events.”

Wairoa North – A view of the camera mounted at Kopu Road – The mouth can be seen to the right of the picture, where it is currently located. (Photo/Supplied)

Next steps are to set up a regular feed to the Wairoa District Council and make the camera views available to the public on our website. This will happen in the coming weeks.

