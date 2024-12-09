New Health NZ Campaign Nurture The Future Within Welcomed By Alcohol Healthwatch

Every baby deserves the best possible start in life, however alcohol exposure during pregnancy is an international public health issue linked to alcohol availability and social factors including violence, trauma, and colonisation.

Alcohol Healthwatch welcomed the Minister of Health, Hon Dr Shane Reti’s April and September announcements on action on FASD. These included increasing awareness and support for people living with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), an FASD prevention campaign, workforce development, and revitalising the FASD Strategic Action Plan.

"The FASD prevention campaign launched today is a massive step in the right direction towards preventing the incidence of FASD in Aotearoa New Zealand," says Alcohol Healthwatch executive director, Andrew Galloway.

Pregnancy warning labels are now mandatory on alcohol products, but reducing alcohol availability is an important part of preventing FASD. Aotearoa New Zealand has extremely high rates of unplanned pregnancy and a widespread drinking culture. This means that reducing the high chances of alcohol exposure during pregnancy is crucial to ensure the wellbeing of children, mothers, and families as a whole.

"We love the positive message that this campaign leads with, Nurture the Future Within. To me this message speaks to the opportunity we have of changing the outcome for so many of our next generations in Aotearoa. FASD is a lifelong disability and it is entirely preventable," says Andrew.

The community-driven approach and the fact this campaign has been shaped by the voices of whanau and hapori (families and communities) is a really positive aspect of this campaign, tapping into the role people can have to help prevent alcohol harm, including FASD.

"Everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand can play their part to support preventing FASD, as well as other alcohol harms, through avoiding the pressure for people to drink and promoting alcohol-free options and events. This is especially important to consider as we head into a summer and holiday season in Aotearoa," says Andrew.

Cost of Alcohol Harm in New Zealand (including FASD): https://www.ahw.org.nz/Portals/5/Resources/Fact%20Sheet/2024/The%20Cost%20of%20Alcohol%20Related%20Harm%20in%20Aotearoa%20NZ%202024_%20Understanding%20the%20NZIER%20Report%20Sept%202024.pdf

About FASD in New Zealand: https://www.actionpoint.org.nz/alcohol_and_pregnancy_case_for_change

© Scoop Media

