Update: Serious Crash, Karamea Highway, Little Wanganui
Monday, 9 December 2024, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the single-vehicle crash on
the Karamea Highway, Little Wanganui.
The road remains
closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Police ask motorists to continue to avoid the
area, if
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more