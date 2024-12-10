360,000 Chickens Confined: Animal Justice Party Exposes Farm's Inhumane 'Solution'

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is alarmed by the narrative presented in a recent article discussing biosecurity measures at a Maramarua chicken farm in New Zealand. The article, published on 8 December 2024, highlights the confinement of 360,000 chickens in sheds, described as a "state-of-the-art" response to the threat of avian influenza. It positions this intensive farming model as necessary and even beneficial, framing it as a solution to biosecurity challenges.

While biosecurity is undoubtedly important, this farm misses the mark by portraying intensive confinement as the answer. This portrayal is both misleading and harmful. It shifts focus away from the real issue—the fundamental flaws of intensive farming systems that prioritise profits over animal welfare.

Keeping chickens locked in sheds to prevent disease is extreme, unnatural, and ignores the root problem. Chickens are sentient beings with instincts to forage, scratch, and explore. Confinement denies them these basic natural behaviors, leading to immense physical and mental suffering. Chickens can count, perform basic arithmetic, show empathy, and have distinct personalities. They form complex social hierarchies and use over 30 vocalisations to communicate.

The use of biosecurity concerns to justify such practices shifts the focus from solving systemic problems to perpetuating them. Disease risks like avian flu highlight the flaws in high-density farming systems. Instead of addressing these root causes, this approach doubles down on cruelty, prioritising profits over animal welfare.

"As a society, we must see through this propaganda. Confining chickens is not the solution—it’s part of the problem. The Animal Justice Party is calling for investment in humane, sustainable farming practices that respect the lives and well-being of all animals through a just transition. It’s time for real change, not glossy narratives that conceal the truth," said Danette Wereta, Spokesperson for the Animal Justice Party.

