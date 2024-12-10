Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Bus Travel For Fans Heading To BLACKCAPS Test At Seddon Park

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Cricket fans attending this week’s highly anticipated BLACKCAPS v England test match in Hamilton can enjoy free bus travel on match days, thanks to a collaboration between BUSIT and Seddon Park. The offer provides easy travel access for ticket and accreditation holders throughout the five-day match.

The test starts on Saturday and fans can access free transport to and from Hamilton Transport Centre from 14 to 18 December by showing proof of their ticket on the urban Hamilton routes. Simply download your match day ticket on your mobile device or have the printed copy available to show the driver.

The Hamilton Transport Centre, located just a two-minute walk from Seddon Park, is ready to welcome cricket fans from all over.

“Hamilton truly comes alive during cricket season," said Helen Feather, Waikato Regional Council’s team leader for public transport operations. "We’re thrilled to offer this service to make it easy for fans to reach the game without the hassle of parking in the city centre.”

Seddon Park hosts the third match in the ICC World Test Championship Series between the BLACKCAPS and England, with Hamilton selected as one of three venues for this prestigious series.

For more information on bus schedules and arrangements for the test series, visit the BUSIT website.

Tickets for the test series can be found at ticketek.co.nz

