New Research Shows How To Fix New Zealand’s Local Government

Wellington (Tuesday, 10 December 2024) - New Zealand’s local government problems stem from a fundamental flaw that can be fixed, research released today reveals.

“We have identified the root cause of council dysfunction: mayors and councillors lack the power to deliver what they promise voters. The real authority lies with unelected officials,” says Nick Clark, Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

His report “Making Local Government Work” points to successful solutions, including the transformation of local government in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which faced similar problems with the same British-inherited system as New Zealand.

“They solved this by giving mayors real authority while maintaining strong checks and balances. Twenty-five years later, their system delivers clear accountability and better outcomes,” Clark explains. “This shows what is possible when we address the democratic void in local government.”

The report presents five approaches to reform, from adopting this proven international model to other substantial improvements in democratic oversight. These include giving communities direct votes on major projects and extending Auckland’s successful mayoral office model to other councils.

“Every year we delay reform means more dysfunction and more wasteful spending,” Clark adds. “The solutions exist - we just need the political will to implement them.”

The full report “Making Local Government Work” is available on The New Zealand Initiative website here: https://www.nzinitiative.org.nz/reports-and-media/reports/making-local-government-work/

About The New Zealand Initiative

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The New Zealand Initiative is an evidence-based think tank and research institute contributing to public policy discussion.

Supported by the nation’s leading visionaries, business leaders and political thinkers, we are committed to making New Zealand a better country for all its citizens with a world-class education system, affordable housing, a healthy environment, sound public finances and a stable currency.

© Scoop Media

