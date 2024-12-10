$35,000 Of Environmental Leaders Fund Grants Allocated

Twenty-three Northland schools and early childhood centres are to share in $35,000 of Northland Regional Council Environmental Leaders Funding for projects ranging from ecosourcing and propagating native plants to a solar panel project.

Council Chair Geoff Crawford says the Environmental Leaders Fund (ELF) aims to support schools and early childhood centres (ECC) with projects that increase their students' knowledge and passion for the environment.

"As we respond and adapt to a changing climate, these projects will help to build climate resilience in our schools and surrounding communities."

Chair Crawford says schools and ECC can apply for up to $3000 each in categories including exploring alternative energy and sustainable transport, improving biodiversity, supporting a circular economy and reducing waste, protecting and preserving water and growing kai.

In total schools had applied for $96,898 in ELF grants, almost three times the available funding.

Successful applicants, their project name and the amount granted are:

Arapohue School, Bin It! $1500

Bay of Islands International Academy, Food forest for everyone - Kai Ngahengahe Uru Kahika, $1500

Dargaville Intermediate School, Solar Innovators, $3000

Educare Totara Park, Giving Back, $1500

Kaikohe Christian School, Thorpe Rd Wetland Restoration, $1500

Kaiwaka School, Our Rongoā Garden, $1500

Maromaku School, Growing our Mara Kai, $2899

Maungaturoto Primary School, Maungaturoto School & Community Garden: Growing Together, $3000

New Shoots Childcare Kerikeri, Growing our own Kai, $1000

Nga Tamariki o Te Tai Ao, Maara Kai, $2200

One Tree Point School, Garden to Table, $1500

Opononi Area School, Food Waste Prevention, $1142

Oromahoe School, Ecosourcing and propagating native plants, $1000

Parua Bay School, Solar Panel project, $1500

Pouto School, Ngā Kaitiaki o Pouto: Wetland Guardians, $3000Riverview School, ‘Roots to Resilience’ Rebuilding our Māra Kai, $1000

Ruakākā School, Ruakākā School Eco Warriors Compost Project, $1500

Springbank School, Food Forest, $1500

Tangiteroria School, Community Mahi - capturing the collaborative effort and the work involved in the project, $2000

Tauraroa Area School, The Joy of Composting, $700

Te Hapua School, Native planting and Food forest diversity, $3000

The Ridge Childcare, Feed Our Mara Kai, $1277.51

Whangārei Girls High School, Manse St Restoration Project, $1500.

