Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Analytical Note On Trends In Income Inequality

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 7:48 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

The Treasury has published a new Analytical Note by Fergus Cleveland and Meghan Stephens, Exploring trends in income inequality in New Zealand (2007 - 2023): https://www.treasury.govt.nz/publications/an/an-24-10

This paper examines New Zealand's income inequality trends from 2007 to 2023, showing a rise until 2013 followed by a decline to below 2007 levels. The study analysed different household types separately, helping explain why public perceptions of inequality sometimes differ from official statistics.

By decomposing the population into different household types, the authors identify key drivers: narrowing income gaps between household types, and less income inequality within multi-adult households with and without children. While single-person households show high inequality levels, their small population share means they have limited impact on overall trends.

Overall income inequality decreased for senior households, but the paper shows increasing disparities between different senior household types based on work status and living arrangements, alongside a growing trend of seniors working beyond superannuation age and experiencing diverse living arrangements.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this paper are strictly those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the New Zealand Treasury or the New Zealand Government. The New Zealand Treasury and the New Zealand Government take no responsibility for any errors or omissions in, or for the correctness of, the information contained in papers and articles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 