Fatal Crash - Massey

A police spokesperson:

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash where a person has died after a being struck by a car in Massey.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Lanham Lane at around 6.50pm.

A man has sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and police are making enquiries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

