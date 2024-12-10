Fatal Crash - Massey
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A police spokesperson:
Police are at the scene of a
fatal crash where a person has died after a being struck by
a car in Massey.
Emergency services were called to the
scene on Lanham Lane at around 6.50pm.
A man has sadly
died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance and police are making enquiries.
People are
asked to avoid the
area.
