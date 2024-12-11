Murder Charge Laid Over Massey Crash

Police have launched a homicide investigation over a fatal crash in Massey on Tuesday night.

Overnight, a man was arrested and will face court later today on a charge of murder.

Initially, Police attended a report of a serious crash at a property on Lanham Lane at around 6.50pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, of Waitematā CIB, says a vehicle had struck the victim on the driveway and left the scene immediately afterward.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Enquiries have been underway overnight into how the incident occurred.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says Police located and seized the vehicle involved in the crash at an Avondale address late last night.

“Meanwhile, the man we will allege was the driver of the vehicle was arrested in the Thames area and transported back to Auckland.”

Police have now charged this man, a 37-year-old, with murder.

He is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

“Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the man’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“While we can’t comment on the specifics of what has taken place, I can advise that both men are known to each other.”

A scene examination will continue at the address today as part of the investigation.

Police ask anyone with additional information to update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241210/4122.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

