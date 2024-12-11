Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
External Network Outage At International Terminal Now Resolved

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

  • Systems have now been restored at the international terminal
  • Auckland Airport and airlines are working to process customers as quickly as possible.
  • Domestic travel not impacted

The network outage impacting systems at the Auckland Airport international terminal has now been resolved, and airlines are underway checking in passengers and bags.

Earlier this morning airlines needed to use manual processes to check in customers, slowing check-in processes, creating congestion and delaying flights.

“We would like to sincerely thank travellers for their understanding and patience as the airport worked closely with external network providers to get the issue resolved,” said Chief Operations Officer Chloe Surridge.

“The check-in area is still busy and the airport team is on hand with snacks and water, and support for parents who may be travelling with young children. Airlines also have additional staff on board and we hope to clear the queues as quickly as possible.”

Auckland Airport asks that travellers please continue to keep updated about their flight times by checking their airlines apps and websites.

© Scoop Media

