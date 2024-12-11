Road Closure: Customs Street East - Auckland City

Police are advising a section of Customs Street East, in central Auckland is currently closed.

The road is closed between the intersections with Commerce and Gore Streets.

Fire and Emergency NZ are currently responding to a fire.

Those heading into the CBD are advised that closures are anticipated to be in place for at least 40 minutes or so.

