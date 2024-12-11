Road Closure: Customs Street East - Auckland City
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising a section of Customs Street East, in
central Auckland is currently closed.
The road is
closed between the intersections with Commerce and Gore
Streets.
Fire and Emergency NZ are currently
responding to a fire.
Those heading into the CBD are
advised that closures are anticipated to be in place for at
least 40 minutes or
so.
