Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To The Death Of Nigel Wilson

Police acknowledge the sentencing handed down in the High Court at Christchurch today in relation to the death of Nigel Wilson in Bexley in November 2022.

Bailey Messervy, 20, has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of seven years.

Nigel was simply walking his dog in Bexley Reserve and should not have been subjected to the violent and senseless attack that unfolded.

Nigel’s family have had to endure the stress of a long investigation and having the life of their loved one, and their own lives, laid bare in a court room.

Today’s sentence doesn’t alter the grief and the profound loss they have endured, nothing will bring Nigel back, but I hope they can now start to find a way to move forward.

Police would like to thank our community who played an important role in assisting in our investigation and provided us with information from the very beginning of this case.

The family would like to thank the incredible medical staff, witnesses in the trial, the jury, victim support, the Crown and so many others that helped in this case. The family also wants people to know how loved and generous Nigel was, and how missed he is.

I would also like to personally acknowledge the work of the investigation team who worked tirelessly to piece together the facts surrounding Nigel’s death.

