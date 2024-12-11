The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 11 December 2024
- In the days immediately following the grounding and subsequent sinking of HMNZS Manawanui, Samoan authorities commissioned sea water testing to determine the presence of fuel or other pollutants.
- The testing in October showed elevated levels of hydrocarbons in the water around the site of Manawanui and further afield, prompting the Samoan government to put in place a precautionary zone, affecting fishing.
- To get a current picture of hydrocarbon levels in the precautionary zone, the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa (SROS) has now commenced further sea water testing.
- The NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “To transport SROS technicians to test sites they identified in their monitoring plan to take water samples, SROS asked to use the small boat capability the NZDF currently has supporting our diving operations.”
- “It’s very important for us to help where we can, so we are happy to assist SROS with transport to their testing sites.” Commodore Brown went on to say, “we also recognise how important this is for the Samoan people on the southern coast.”
- Yesterday the first of twice-weekly sampling activities began in accordance with the SROS monitoring plan. The samples are being analysed by SROS lab technicians at their facilities in Apia.
- SROS will report results to Samoan Marine Pollution Advisory Committee who will make decisions on any changes to the current precautionary zone and provide this to the Samoan Government for approval.
- With regards to the fuel and pollutants removal from the HMNZS Manawanui, Commodore Brown said “the NZDF anticipates the arrival of the tug and barge with salvage equipment into Apia, in a matter of days”.
- Commodore Brown said, “Many of the salvors’ crew are already in Samoa and things are really starting to gather momentum, as we work towards removing the fuel and other pollutants from Manawanui.”
- He said, “We appreciate the importance of the marine and coastal environments to the people of Samoa and while the recovery efforts will take time, New Zealand is absolutely committed to doing the right thing.”