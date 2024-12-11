Submissions Open For The Employment Relations (Pay Deductions For Partial Strikes) Amendment Bill

Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Pay Deductions for Partial Strikes) Amendment Bill.

The closing date for submissions is 20 January 2025.

The bill seeks to introduce the ability for employers to make pay deductions in response to partial strikes. For more information about the bill, see the links below.

