Submissions Open For The Employment Relations (Pay Deductions For Partial Strikes) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 4:22 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee

Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Pay Deductions for Partial Strikes) Amendment Bill.

The closing date for submissions is 20 January 2025.

The bill seeks to introduce the ability for employers to make pay deductions in response to partial strikes. For more information about the bill, see the links below.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 20 January 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
