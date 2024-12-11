Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ferry Announcement Creates More Uncertainty

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) is concerned about the Government's announcement regarding the replacement of the Cook Strait ferries.

RMTU General Secretary Todd Valster says major decisions have been left in limbo, including whether new ferries will be rail-enabled or where they will be sourced from.

He says important information, including costs, have been left out by the Minister of Finance.

Rail-enabled ferries are crucial for seamless freight movement across the Cook Strait, reducing road congestion and lowering carbon emissions, he says.

“Not having rail-enabled ferries undermines the entire rail network and will create major issues in the entire transport system, including the road transport networks.”

“The Government's announcement does not adequately address the necessary upgrades to port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton.”

Mr Valster says investing in rail-enabled ferries and necessary infrastructure upgrades will provide long-term benefits for New Zealand's transport network, economy, and environment.

He says the RMTU would be approaching the new Minister of Rail Winston Peters to support an efficient and effective rail and ferry network.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 