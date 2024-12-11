Ferry Announcement Creates More Uncertainty

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) is concerned about the Government's announcement regarding the replacement of the Cook Strait ferries.

RMTU General Secretary Todd Valster says major decisions have been left in limbo, including whether new ferries will be rail-enabled or where they will be sourced from.

He says important information, including costs, have been left out by the Minister of Finance.

Rail-enabled ferries are crucial for seamless freight movement across the Cook Strait, reducing road congestion and lowering carbon emissions, he says.

“Not having rail-enabled ferries undermines the entire rail network and will create major issues in the entire transport system, including the road transport networks.”

“The Government's announcement does not adequately address the necessary upgrades to port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton.”

Mr Valster says investing in rail-enabled ferries and necessary infrastructure upgrades will provide long-term benefits for New Zealand's transport network, economy, and environment.

He says the RMTU would be approaching the new Minister of Rail Winston Peters to support an efficient and effective rail and ferry network.

