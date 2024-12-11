Environment Canterbury Approves Public Transport Flat-fare Trial Extension

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) has today voted to extend its Greater Christchurch flat-fare trial, to facilitate the smooth transition to Motu Move, the new national payment system for public transport, next year.

The flat-fare trial was set to end on 30 June 2025 but will now run until at least February 2026.

As part of its decision, Environment Canterbury agreed on the following increased Greater Christchurch bus fares, which will come into effect with Motu Move:

- Standard adult fare: $3

- Child fare (5-18-years-old): $1.50

- Community Services Card Holder: $1.50

- Total Mobility Card Holder: $2

- Youth fare (19-24-years-old): $2.50

Diamond Harbour ferry fares will become $5 for an adult and $2.50 for a child. The weekly fare cap will return to 10 trips, from current cap of 8.

Motu Move will allow customers to pay for the bus and ferry with their contactless debit or credit card, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile phones and smart watches. A pilot of the new system is currently underway on Route 29 (Airport-City).

“We’re really excited to be the first region in the country to be delivering Motu Move, and our decision today around extending the flat-fare trial should help ensure an easier journey to get there,” Chair Craig Pauling said.

“To be clear, the fare increase is not a result of Motu Move, they were set to be reviewed as we neared the end of the flat-fare trial. Increasing operating costs and the requirement to provide more private revenue share are some of the factors behind the fare change,” he added.

There will also be an additional charge of 50-cents for customers who do not ‘tag-off’ at the end of their journey. The current tertiary concession will conclude when the new fares are brought in, but Community Services Card Holder and Youth concessions remain. Council also agreed that changes to the fare structure in Greater Christchurch will need to be approved through the 2025/26 Annual Plan.

“It’s important to note that these fares changes are not immediate and won’t come into place for some months. We encourage customers to make the most of our great $2 or less fares while they’re still around,” Chair Pauling said.

The decision around the new fares follows recent discussions about NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) private revenue share request. The Council today received a report from staff about this and agreed to authorise the Chief Executive and Chair to draft a letter in response.

The private revenue targets proposed for Canterbury are: 18% for the 2024/25 Financial Year, 25% for the 2025/26 Financial Year and 38% for the 2026/27 Financial Year.

“We welcome the introduction of these targets and the need for public transport authorities to contribute more but this needs to be on balance with making the targets achievable, timely and realistic,” Chair Pauling said.

Staff will continue to engage with NZTA about this and will report back on potential alternative target options for consideration and approval by 31 March 2025.

