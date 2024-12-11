Surfer Dies At Whale Bay, Near Raglan

At around 2.25pm today, emergency services were called to Whale Bay near Raglan, after a surfer was reported to need medical assistance.

The man was unresponsive when brought to shore by Raglan Surf Life Saving.

Lifeguards immediately began CPR but sadly the man was unable to be revived. The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

