Surfer Dies At Whale Bay, Near Raglan
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 8:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At around 2.25pm today, emergency services were called to
Whale Bay near Raglan, after a surfer was reported to need
medical assistance.
The man was unresponsive when brought
to shore by Raglan Surf Life Saving.
Lifeguards
immediately began CPR but sadly the man was unable to be
revived. The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more