E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services Welcome Mātua Taiohi To Treaty Principles Bill Submissions Writing Gathering

Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust’s health and social service, E Tipu e Rea, dedicated to supporting tamariki wellbeing during their crucial first 2,000 days, is hosting a hāpori gathering for mātua taiohi (young parents) and their whānau to come together and write submissions on the upcoming Treaty Principles Bill.

Mana Amorangi, Zoe Hawke (Ngāti Pāoa), states, “In recent months, we’ve had significant feedback from our mātua taiohi (young parents) and their whānau who have expressed the need to engage in the submissions process, so that is something we can thank this coalition government for. We’ve never had so much engagement from young parents wanting to have a say and we see participation in democratic processes as a fundamental right and are determined to reduce barriers that may prevent our young whānau from being heard.”

Event Details:

When : Monday 16th December 2024, starting at 11:30am – 2:30pm

: Monday 16th December 2024, starting at 11:30am – 2:30pm Where : E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services, 13-15 Queens Road, Panmure, Auckland

: E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services, 13-15 Queens Road, Panmure, Auckland What to Expect: A welcoming space for young whānau to come together, with play spaces and kaitiaki for pēpi/tamariki, whakawhanaungatanga (relationship building) to share knowledge, learn from one another, and write their own submissions.

E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services' policy and advocacy activities seek to address systemic Māori health inequities evident in the health and social care they provide to hapū māmā, pāpā, and their pēpi, with a focus on the first 2,000 days. Their integrated suite of services includes midwifery, childhood immunisations, Tamariki Ora/Well Child checks, housing assistance, counselling, cultural support, tūpuna parenting programmes, employment and training opportunities, healthcare, and a broad range of social care services.

“We invite all mātua taiohi and their whānau to join us in this important gathering to ensure their voices are heard and are contributing to shaping policies that reflect their lived realities and aspirations,” adds Zoe Hawke.

