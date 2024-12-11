Auckland Transport Wins Prince Michael International Road Safety Award For Safe Speeds Programme

Auckland Transport has been honoured with a prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in London, recognising its outstanding achievements in road safety through the implementation of its Safe Speeds Programme. This award, endorsed by an international panel of judges, highlights Auckland Transport's significant contribution to aligning speed limits with best international practices and Safe System principles.

The Safe Speeds Programme has proven to be a life-saving initiative. Over the first 24 months of implementation, Auckland saw a remarkable 30% reduction in deaths and serious injuries (DSIs) on roads where speed limits were lowered, compared to a 9% increase in DSIs on roads where no changes were made. This achievement translates to over 20 serious injuries or fatalities prevented annually, highlighting the programme’s critical role in saving lives and protecting communities.

The Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), which nominated Auckland Transport for this prestigious recognition, praised the organisation's evidence-based approach and sustained commitment to improving road safety. The GRSP highlighted Auckland Transport's success in prioritising safety on high-risk roads and fostering community understanding of speed management.

The implementation of the Safe Speeds Programme, spanning over 2,900 km of roads, has aligned many speed limits with international best practices. These changes address the key tenets of the Safe System approach by managing crash forces to levels that human bodies can withstand, thereby protecting vulnerable road users and reducing the likelihood of fatal or severe outcomes from mistakes on the road.

Grave Concerns Over New Zealand Government's Reversal on Safe System Speed Limits

The recognition of Auckland Transport’s achievements comes at a time of great concern for road safety advocates. The recent decision by the New Zealand Government to abandon Safe System speed limits, potentially increasing speed limits through blanket speed limit increases across the country, has been met with strong criticism from a wide variety of local and international safety experts.

“This reversal risks undoing the extraordinary progress made in Auckland and across New Zealand,” said Dave Cliff, CEO of the GRSP. “Higher speed limits will inevitably lead to increased road trauma, undermining the safety of all road users.”

The GRSP’s warning is backed by extensive research, including findings from Auckland's own Safe Speeds Programme, which demonstrated clear and significant safety benefits from reduced speed limits. Auckland Transport’s achievements reflect a commitment to Vision Zero principles, which reflect that no one should be killed or severely injured using the road transport system - a goal now jeopardised by the New Zealand government’s policy shift.

Global Recognition for a Local Hero

The Prince Michael International Road Safety Award highlights the global significance of Auckland Transport’s efforts. As communities worldwide seek effective strategies to improve road safety, Auckland's programme serves as a model of innovation, evidence-based policy, and community engagement.

Auckland Transport’s success reinforces the importance of prioritising safety and people’s lives over speed, proving that well-designed policies save lives and prevent lifelong injuries.

Road deaths are globally the number one killer of children and young adults and there is not doubt that Auckland Transport’s initiatives have prevented the deaths of many children.

The GRSP applauds Auckland Transport for its unwavering dedication and leadership in road safety. Not only have many lives been saved and injuries prevented, but a high percentage of Aucklanders also support the life saving speed limit reductions, particularly once they became aware of the enormous safety benefits.

