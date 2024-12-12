Have You Seen Elizabeth?

Elizabeth was last seen by her family at her home in Torbay on Saturday 7 December at around 1am. (Photo/Supplied)

Have you seen Elizabeth?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Elizabeth who has been reported missing.

Elizabeth was last seen by her family at her home in Torbay on Saturday 7 December at around 1am.

It’s believed she is somewhere in downtown Auckland, possibly in the Karangahape Road area.

She is described as being 165 cm tall and having light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and her family have concerns for Elizabeth’s safety.

We ask anyone who sights Elizabeth to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, using the reference number 241209/8765.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

