Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Elizabeth?

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Elizabeth was last seen by her family at her home in Torbay on Saturday 7 December at around 1am. (Photo/Supplied)

Have you seen Elizabeth?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Elizabeth who has been reported missing.

Elizabeth was last seen by her family at her home in Torbay on Saturday 7 December at around 1am.

It’s believed she is somewhere in downtown Auckland, possibly in the Karangahape Road area.

She is described as being 165 cm tall and having light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and her family have concerns for Elizabeth’s safety.

We ask anyone who sights Elizabeth to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, using the reference number 241209/8765.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 