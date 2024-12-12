New Working From Home Guidance Issued

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche today issued new guidance for agencies to give effect to the government’s expectations on public servants working from home.

“In September the government asked the commission to review our current guidance to ensure it aligned with their expectations,” says Sir Brian.

“The new guidance makes it clear that working from home is not an entitlement. All flexible work arrangements must be agreed and managed to support a high-performance culture. The guidance will help agencies ensure there is strong rigour and transparency in managing flexible work arrangements.

“I want to clarify that the government’s expectations, and the updated guidance, does not mean public servants cannot work from home or that public servants must work in the office on a set number of days each week. The guidance sets out what agencies should consider as a minimum. It is also important to remember that many public servants, particularly frontline, are unable to work from home.”

The guidance was developed and consulted on with agencies and unions. Late in this process the Public Service Association filed a claim in the Employment Relations Authority.

“I am disappointed that legal proceedings were initiated when we were still working extensively and openly with the PSA to determine and understand their objections,” says Sir Brian.

“It is with some regret that despite our efforts we have not been able to reach an understanding or agreement on the issues.

“The commission disagrees with the arguments raised by the PSA and will be defending the action. Given that, and the need to provide certainty on the guidance for agencies it was necessary to move forward.

“For now, I am asking chief executives to give effect to this guidance and ensure their working from home policies are in alignment with it.”

