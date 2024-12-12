Inspiring Leader Named New Zealand Defence Force Person Of The Year

Leading Marine Technician (Electrical) Joe Mataele, from Tonga, has been named the New Zealand Defence Force’s Person of the Year. He received his award from Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies / Supplied: NZDF

A Royal New Zealand Navy sailor who works to instil the ‘why’ in young recruits has been named the New Zealand Defence Force’s Person of the Year.

Leading Marine Technician (Electrical) Joe Mataele, from Tonga, is also the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Sailor of the Year.

He was visibly moved during the presentation of the awards from Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding in a ceremony at Defence House on 12 December 2024, in front of his partner Kelly, family and colleagues.

His citation, read out during the ceremony, noted his professionalism, resilience and unwavering dedication to his Navy environment and the recruits he trains.

Born in Porirua but raised and schooled in Tonga, LMT(L) Mataele returned to New Zealand to study at the University of Auckland, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Major in Political Science, minoring in Organisational Management.

He says he had always wanted to be a mechanic and had originally wanted to join the New Zealand Army. But he broke his leg a few weeks before the intake.

“I was in a cast for three months. My recruiter told me, have you thought about the Navy? They work with engines.

“I thought that was a pretty good idea, although I didn’t know much about the Navy other than the Defence Careers website and what I had seen in the movies.”

He joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in July 2015. His sea service has included postings with the Marine Engineering department on HMNZS Canterbury, HMNZS Wellington, HMNZS Te Mana, and HMCS Regina in Canada while on a training exchange in 2017.

He completed his LMT(L) Professional course in December 2020, which included qualifying as an Electrician. He promoted to Leading Hand in 2022 while in Canada with Te Mana, and has since completed his Petty Officer Development Course, where he was awarded Top Student.

He says he really found his niche with the Marine Technician trade. “It’s getting all these qualifications over the years. And going away, it’s the crew that makes it really enjoyable. I remember being a fresh Able Rate, but not overlooked, and I felt like I was really empowered to do my work.”

His latest posting is as an instructor at the Leadership Development Group (LDG), where he works with trainees undergoing Basic Common Training.

It was his qualities and work ethic at LDG that prompted his superiors’ nomination for Sailor of the Year 2024. They describe him as an inspiring leader, positively influencing everyone he interacts with—recruits, peers, and his wider team.

“For recruits, he lays a strong foundation in discipline, accountability, and teamwork, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of naval service with confidence and resilience. His guidance goes beyond technical skills, fostering a warrior mind-set and deep understanding of the Navy’s core values,” says his citation.

“His professionalism, resilience, and unwavering dedication sets a very high benchmark for others to follow.”

LMT(L) Mataele wasn’t sure at first if LDG was the right fit for him.

“I didn’t really want to be a person who shouts. The instructors told me, you’ll find your own path, your own way to interact with trainees. And they were right.”

When trainees are finding things tough, he always tells them to remember their ‘why’.

“Just look at your ‘why’ – why are you here. We work to instil an ethos of hard work in them. Young people don’t always know what their core values are, or they come with different sets of values which don’t always align with Navy. We teach them to listen, do the work they are told to do, and these values will come.”

LMT(L) Mataele says he feels like he won the award for LDG. “It’s all of our great work, and I was person receiving it on their behalf.

“The Navy has been my home away from home for the last 10 years. Home is about great people, the friends you make, and the memories that last forever.”

© Scoop Media

