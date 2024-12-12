Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
"Safer Bus, Safer Public" - Community Meeting On Solutions To Bus Violence

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 4:39 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

WHAT:

On Tuesday next week, FIRST Union is hosting a community public meeting between public transport users, bus drivers, politicians and service providers to discuss solutions to the growing crisis of violence and abuse on Auckland’s bus services.

A poster for the meeting is attached.

WHEN:

Tuesday 17th December, from 7:00PM

WHERE:

Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mount Albert Road, Three Kings, Auckland

WHY:

FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga said solutions to the problem of violence and abuse of passengers and bus drivers on Auckland’s bus services required community support and involvement.

"We’ve called this meeting to discuss some of the potential solutions to the crisis of violence, and build public support for a safer bus system," said Mr Maga.

"Among the solutions we intend to discuss are the rollout of bus drivers’ protective screens, the establishment of public transport safety officers as in many other jurisdictions overseas, de-escalation training for bus drivers, and public safety education campaigns for passengers."

Mr Maga said invitations to the meeting had been sent to politicians, city councillors, regulatory authorities and bus operators.

"We’re hoping that this public meeting can be the first step in building widespread, community-led solutions to the problem of violence and abuse that can establish the basic expectations of safer bus services across Aotearoa," said Mr Maga.

