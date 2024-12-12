Te Tatau O Te Arawa And RLC Reinvigorate Te Arawa Partnership Agreement

After more than 18 months of negotiations between Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Council, the Te Arawa Partnership has been refreshed.

Yesterday (11 December), the Council voted in favour of establishing a Te Arawa Vision Committee marking a significant step toward strengthening the partnership relationship between Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Council and giving effect to the Manatū Whakaaetanga (Te Arawa Partnership Agreement) initially signed in December 2015.

Te Tatau lead negotiator, Te Taru White, who tuned into the live-stream of the Council meeting, is pleased the Council has approved the new direction.

“Our board is encouraged that we, as partners, can now move forward and get on with the mahi to support Te Arawa, Ngāi Māori, and the wider Rotorua community. It’s been a long road to get here and despite challenges and delays, we’re eager to rekindle our relationship with the Council after nearly two years of being left out of Council business,” he said.

Elected members of Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Councillors were sworn into office via separate election processes in 2022 and since that time, the Council has restructured its advisory committees meaning Te Tatau o Te Arawa has not had a voice at the Council table since their respective elections.

Te Tatau Manahautū, Jude Pani, is thrilled by the Council's decision.

“I congratulate Mayor Tania Tapsell and her fellow Councillors for their decision to establish a Te Arawa 2050 Committee which will have representation from both Te Tatau and Council-elected members. It enables us to contribute to Council business as well as support the progress of realising whāinga (aspirations) identified in the Te Arawa Vision 2050 strategy which was penned by the late Jenny Riini thanks to feedback from Te Arawa uri (descendants),” said Jude Pani.

A former chairperson and Te Tatau representative, Cr Rawiri Waru, says the Council decision makes sense.

“Establishing and retaining a genuine and meaningful partnership with Te Tatau o Te Arawa is vital and also a smart move that aligns with the values of the Rotorua Township Agreement. It makes sense to partner with a powerhouse like Te Tatau o Te Arawa which will be a huge contributor to Rotorua because it aspires to fulfil the economic, social, cultural, and environmental aspirations of Te Arawa, which will benefit the whole community. A sentiment Council shares as part of its long-term plans for our district. Ngā mihi nui to the Te Arawa Partnership working group for getting us to this point and I’m excited to see Rotorua in ten years,” says Cr Waru.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa will report the update to its constituents at its upcoming AGM which is due to be rescheduled and advertised. Te Tatau extends a mihi to the Council for the decision and looks forward to enhancing its working relationship with its partner at all tiers including operational and leadership levels.

Sub-note: Background information

Yesterday’s decision enacts an agreement by the partners on the following Terms of Reference including:

The purpose of the Te Arawa 2050 Committee is a collaborative partnership to advance mutual benefits for both Te Arawa and the Rotorua District. The committee seeks to facilitate meaningful engagement and effective implementation of initiatives that align with the strategic goals outlined in the Te Arawa 2050 Vision where they align with the community outcomes of Rotorua Lakes Council. The Committee will through mutual commitment and acknowledgement of the relationship, adhere to ‘Ngā Mātāpono me ng Uraratanga (Principals and Values) of the 2015 Manatū Whakaaetanga Partnership Agreement.

The Te Arawa Partnership recognises the historical gift of land and resources from Te Arawa iwi and hapū to the city and communities of Rotorua and recognises the Council's legislative obligations to ensure participation of iwi and hapū in local government decision-making processes. This special relationship is committed to honouring the rich heritage, Te Arawa cultural values and the importance of their future contributions to Rotorua and fulfilling the statutory responsibilities of the Rotorua Lakes Council. It acknowledges both parties working together to address the needs and challenges facing the Rotorua Community and to take advantage of opportunities that benefit all residents and visitors.

The Te Arawa 2050 Committee will operate as a committee of the Council. This committee will serve as a collaborative forum for both Rotorua Lakes Council and Te Tatau o Te Arawa, fostering dialogue, coordination, and joint action on matters related to the Te Arawa 2050 Vision and Rotorua Lakes Council Long Term Plan or Business Activities (Annual Plan). To facilitate the successful completion of major projects that occupy this space, it is proposed that the scope of the committee be focused and limited to a maximum of 5 projects at any given time. The five projects/work streams shall be jointly agreed to by the committee.

The membership of the Te Arawa 2050 Committee will consist of: The Mayor of Rotorua, All elected members of the Rotorua Lakes Council, The Chairperson of Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Three board members from Te Tatau o Te Arawa. The committee chair will be appointed by Her Worship, the Mayor.

The Te Arawa Partnership will be equitably resourced through a budget allocated by Rotorua Lakes Council, reflective of the special relationship. This budget will support operational activities, initiatives, and other related costs to effectively deliver on the objectives as set by the Te Arawa 2050 Vision Committee.

A copy of the joint Council/Te Tatau working party report prepared by independent facilitator, Leo Watson can be found here: https://www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/repository/libraries/id:2e3idno3317q9sihrv36/hierarchy/Meetings/Council%20Meeting/2024-09-25/attachments-under-separate-cover.pdf

