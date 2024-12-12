Graeme Dingle Foundation Celebrates 30 Years Of Positive Change

Supplied: Graeme Dingle Foundation

On December 12, 2024, the Graeme Dingle Foundation marks an extraordinary milestone—30 years since Sir Graeme Dingle stood on One Tree Hill and made a promise to New Zealand's young people. That promise, made alongside co-founder Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, ignited a movement that has since delivered positive youth development programmes to nearly 400,000 tamariki and rangatahi across Aotearoa.

From that pivotal day, they set out with an ambitious vision: to make Aotearoa the best place in the world to be young. Now, three decades later, the Graeme Dingle Foundation celebrates not only the legacy it has built empowering young New Zealanders but also the commitment to continue making a difference for future generations.

Sir Graeme Dingle, one of New Zealand's most iconic adventurers, reflects on the journey:

“When we made that promise on One Tree Hill, we couldn’t have imagined the ripple effect it would have. Today, we see generations of young people who are more confident, resilient, and equipped to face life’s challenges. That is the power of community, vision, and determination.”

The milestone anniversary will be marked from the 12th December 2024 and throughout 2025 with celebrations and reflections, bringing together those who have played a key role in the Foundation’s journey. These events provide an opportunity to honour the past and inspire the future, ensuring that the promise made three decades ago continues to guide the Foundation’s work.

Rooted in its kaupapa, the Foundation remains dedicated to creating brighter futures for tamariki and rangatahi across New Zealand. Through their suite of evidence-based programmes—Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator and Project K, the Foundation equips young people with the tools to build resilience, self-belief, and lifelong skills. These transformative outcomes are achieved through strong partnerships, mentoring and community collaboration.

“This isn’t just about looking back at what we’ve achieved,” says Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle.

“It’s about inspiring the next wave of changemakers and building a future where every young New Zealander has the chance to thrive. We can’t do it alone, and we need more people on this journey to continue making positive change.”

The Graeme Dingle Foundation remains committed in its promise to New Zealand’s youth,” says CEO Jo Malcolm-Black

“With hope and determination, we are committed to partnering with every community across Aotearoa to ensure our tamariki and rangatahi have the tools to build resilience, develop mental fitness, and step confidently into their futures. Our goal is to see young people thriving—not becoming another statistic.

“By 2030, we aim to be present in all 16 rohe across Aotearoa, working hand in hand with iwi and local communities. Together, we can give every young person the best possible start and create a brighter future for generations to come.”

As they celebrate 30 years of empowering young New Zealanders, they invite you to be part of the journey ahead. Whether by sharing your story as an alumnus, becoming a mentor, partnering with them, or making a donation, your involvement helps the Foundation continue delivering life-changing programmes to tamariki and rangatahi across Aotearoa.

Visit www.dinglefoundation.org.nz to learn more about how you can make a difference. Together, we can create a brighter future for the next generation.

