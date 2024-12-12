Hurunui District Moves To Level 1 Water Restrictions

Hurunui District today moved to Level 1 water restrictions district wide.

Chief Infrastructure Operations Officer Dan Harris said in some areas demand on the water supply had doubled since spring. This, combined with the current dry conditions and risk of low river flows, were putting enormous pressure on the district’s supply networks.

“Level 1 means conserving water by using it sensibly. The good news is that small changes to daily habits can make a significant difference in protecting our precious water resources.”

Harris said it was a good time to embrace a kiwi brown lawn summer.

“If you do water or irrigate in Level 1, do so before 8am or after 8pm. If you water during the hot, dry hours during the day, almost all of that precious water will be lost to evaporation.”

Harris encouraged households to be aware of where water was being wasted.

“Conserving water usage during peak hours allows the water supply network to recover. Unfortunately, if there is no change in water habits, we will have to move to Level 2 restrictions.”

Routine patrolling and monitoring would be undertaken across the district, Harris said.

For water saving tips, please go to Council’s website at www.hurunui.govt.nz

Useful links:

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/roading-water/water/water-restrictions-in-hurunui-district/water-restrictions-in-hurunui-district-levels

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/roading-water/water/water-restrictions-in-hurunui-district/water-saving-hints

Note: Ashley Scheme, affecting some Waimakariri users around the Sefton area, has a Level 4 restriction, and Hanmer Springs currently is at Level 4 due to a water leak at deep level, which our crews are working on.)

