Main Road, Tairua Closed - Waikato
Thursday, 12 December 2024, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Main Road, Tairua is closed following a serious
crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police
around 5:20pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
delay any unnecessary travel.
Detours are in
place.
