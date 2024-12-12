Conservation Progress For Nelson Green Gecko On Tākaka Hill

Following the exciting discovery in January 2024 of a Nationally Vulnerable Nelson Green Gecko (Naultinus stellatus) population on Tākaka Hill, Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust, in collaboration with dedicated local landowners and Ravensdown Ltd, has made significant strides in conservation efforts aimed at protecting this remarkable species and its habitat.

Since January, with invaluable support from the Department of Conservation Predator Free Communities, a grid of Trapinator DOC200 traps and additional possum traps has been deployed in the NGG (Nelson Green Gecko) area. This initiative successfully targets potential predators, specifically mice, rats, and possums, which pose significant threats to the survival of the Nelson Green Gecko.

Implementing Vespula wasp bait in the area further exemplifies the Trust's commitment to safeguarding the NGG. As wasps can swarm and attack the geckos, this proactive measure is vital for reducing their threat and ensuring a safer habitat.

Recent surveys in partnership with RMA Ecology have revealed an astonishing find: a female Nelson Green Gecko has remained in the same tree for nearly a year. This discovery enhances our understanding of the gecko's behaviour and further confirms the significance of the habitat on Tākaka Hill. The observation was made as part of ongoing monitoring efforts to assess the species' health and ecological setting.

Tākaka Hill has long been acknowledged for its ecological importance, and the continued presence of the Nelson Green Gecko population serves as a beacon of hope for the species' survival amidst increasing environmental pressures. Charmaine Petereit, co-founder and project manager of the Trust, shared, “The discovery and ongoing monitoring of the Nelson Green Gecko reinforce the value of a collaborative approach in conservation work. Our predator control efforts are crucial for enhancing the ecosystem and ensuring this unique species thrives."

The Trust and Tākaka Hill landowners are committed to developing a comprehensive conservation management plan tailored to the Nelson Green Gecko. This plan will focus on habitat protection and predator control and seek to secure funding to sustain efforts for the long-term survival of this vulnerable species.

The Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust emphasises the critical role that community-led conservation initiatives play in addressing biodiversity concerns. The determination and active participation of Tākaka Hill landowners and funding from Ravensdown Ltd has been instrumental in these successful efforts, allowing researchers access to essential private lands and reinforcing our collective responsibility for New Zealand’s unique flora and fauna.

As we celebrate these critical developments in conservation for the Nelson Green Gecko, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that Tākaka Hill continues to be a thriving habitat for all native species.

About Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust:

The Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust is a dedicated community conservation organisation focused on protecting and preserving native species and habitats. It actively engages local landowners in biodiversity initiatives and aims to foster a thriving ecosystem on Tākaka Hill and beyond through collaboration, education, and action.

