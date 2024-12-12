Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Short Extension To Deadline For Hardcopy Submissions On The Principles Of The Treaty Of Waitangi Bill

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 8:32 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has agreed a short extension to the deadline for hardcopy submissions on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill. The new deadline for hardcopy submissions is 5.00pm Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

The deadline for submissions made via the Parliament website remains 11.59pm Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

The deadline has been extended to enable organisations to deliver submissions they have collected to Parliament. Parliament’s deliveries office re-opens on Wednesday, 8 January 2025 after the summer close-down period.

The extended deadline also applies to hardcopy submissions sent via post. Submissions sent via the post must be received by the deadline of 5.00pm Wednesday, 8 January 2025. Any hardcopy submissions received after this date will be treated as late submissions. Late submissions are considered on a case-by-case basis.

