The 309 Road Closed, Waiau - Waikato
Friday, 13 December 2024, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a critical incident in Waiau,
Thames.
The 309 Road is currently closed and members
of the public are advised to avoid the area.
More
information will be released when we are in a position to do
so.
